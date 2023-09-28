Here are the new attractions opening at SeaWorld in Spring 2024

Have you ever wanted to go on an expedition to meet penguins? Or dive into a sea of glowing jellyfish?

SeaWorld announced Thursday a new attraction that will open at each of its three parks next Spring – and the first to experience them through an exclusive preview will be 2024 Annual Pass members.

“2024 looks to be another fun year with exciting new rides in our parks and our first jellyfish exhibit," CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Marc Swanson, said in a statement.

“We know our fans will delight in the all-new lineup of marine life inspired experiences that gives everyone even more new ways to really enjoy our parks. And when they do, they can feel good knowing that a portion of proceeds goes toward our rescue and conservation work.”

What’s new at SeaWorld Orlando?

SeaWorld Orlando will welcome “Penguin Trek,” a family-friendly coaster that takes riders through the Antarctic wilderness. The snowmobile-styled car will go through an indoor-outdoor track of twists and turns and end in the park’s penguin habitat – no simulated penguins here.

What’s new at SeaWorld San Diego?

Over at SeaWorld San Diego, guests will be able to immerse themselves in a colorful jellyfish exhibit. “The Jewels of the Sea: The Jellyfish Experience” is going to be an interactive aquarium with a variety of jellyfish for visitors to awe at, including Moon Jellyfish and Upside-Down Jellyfish. These graceful aquatic creatures will be displayed in an 18-foot-tall cylinder – one of the tallest jelly cylinders in the nation – and a 10-foot-tall acrylic living arch that people can walk through.

There will also be an educational aspect to the new exhibit – guests can take a tour with an aquarist and learn about jellyfish propagation. They’ll even have a chance to touch a jellyfish.

“This new exhibit aligns with our mission of educating and inspiring guests to learn more about our oceans and the world around us,” Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Dr. Chris Dold said in a statement. “This addition is another reason that makes our park unique through a variety of unique offerings for guests of all ages with marine life education opportunities among rides and attractions, we truly have something for guests of all ages.”

What’s new at SeaWorld San Antonio?

SeaWorld San Antonio will soon be home to the world’s first “launched flume coaster,” called “Catapult Falls,” which was first announced in 2022. The thrilling ride is also going to be North America’s only “vertical lift flume coaster.” It’ll take riders up 55 feet in a special elevator and then plunge them into the water at over 37 miles per hour at a 53-degree angle.

“We know our guests are going to agree it was worth the wait,” President of SeaWorld San Antonio Jodi Davenport, in a statement.

SeaWorld Annual Passes for 2024 for the three parks are on sale now.

