'An attractive place to meet pets': Humane Society plans future home to meet animals' needs

The Humane Society of Summit County facility in Twinsburg Township includes dog kennels that face each other and can elevate canine stress; a new complex to be constructed in Cuyahoga Falls will face the kennels away from each other.

When the dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and other animals from the Humane Society of Summit County make the trek from Twinsburg Township to Cuyahoga Falls next year, they will move into a new building designed with their needs in mind.

Diane Johnson-Owens, president and CEO of the Humane Society, said the organization's new building will be equipped to provide what are considered the best practices in animal care.

"Twinsburg has worked well for use in the past 13 years, but we are trying to keep up with the evolution of shelters," said Johnson-Owens.

The new Humane Society of Summit County facility will be a 27,000-square-foot shelter and adoption center on West Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls. Work on the shelter, designed by FMD Architecture of Fairlawn, began in July. AM Higley Co. in Cleveland is constructing the facility.

It is expected to open in fall 2024.

The new Humane Society facility, expected to open in fall 2024, will be on West Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls.

The new Humane Society facility will have two entrances, including one for guests looking to adopt a pet.

An advantage of the future Cuyahoga Falls location is its more central access for Summit County residents, said Louise DiLullo, director of capital campaign and major gifts.

"It's going to be so visible to the community," DiLullo said. "It will be a place people want to come to, an attractive place to meet pets."

While the Humane Society's current building is a retrofitted former warehouse, its future home opens new design possibilities to better suit the organization's purpose. One change will be how the dog enclosures will be arranged, Johnson-Owens said. Currently, the cages all face each other.

"When one dog barks, they all start barking," she said. "It can be crazy; it gets loud."

This can be stressful for the animals in the facility's care, Johnson-Owens said. This is especially a problem because animals received by the Humane Society tend to arrive with ailments or trauma.

"We take care of abused, abandoned and neglected animals," she said. "We don't take in healthy animals." Healthy animals, Johnson-Owens added, typically are sent to animal control or another volunteer rescue agency.

The new facility will have natural light and spaces separate from the kennel area where prospective adopters can meet the animals. The kennel spaces for canines will be larger and set up in pods. The cats will have spacious enclosures with visibility to the outdoors and group living spaces for more social felines.

The new building's veterinary services area will be twice the size of the current space and will include two surgery tables, Johnson-Owens said.

The Humane Society of Summit County plans to expand its veterinary wing when it relocates from Twinsburg Township to a new facility under construction in Cuyahoga Falls.

The new Humane Society facility in Cuyahoga Falls will feature a larger area for veterinary services.

Building a better path toward animal adoptions

Major goals for the new facility are decreasing the amount of stress experienced by animals in its care and cutting the wait time for adoptions in half.

The Summit County Humane Society rescues, rehabilitates and adopts more than 2,500 animals per year, Johnson-Owens said.

The current shelter "is not conducive to getting the animals adopted," she said.

Pixie, bottom, makes friends with her neighbor at the Humane Society of Summit County.

The new complex will have two entrances — one for those looking to adopt, and another leading to an animal intake area, Johnson-Owens said.

In addition to upgraded living quarters, the facility will include outdoor run and walking trails, Johnson-Owens said.

What happens if there are issues getting an adopted pet settled into its new home? The Summit County Humane Society has programs for that, too, including counseling.

"We do a lot of counseling," DiLullo said. "If a cat doesn't use the litter box, we can walk you through it."

The Humane Society of Summit County has repurposed office space house overflow cats at the Twinsburg Township facility.

Fundraising efforts continue for new facility

Construction will be entirely funded by donations separate from the nonprofit's annual operating needs. The Humane Society has been raising funds quietly through its network of supporters for 18 months; the Adopting a Better Future campaign has raised more than $7.8 million toward its $10 million goal.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of our closest friends during the ‘quiet phase’ of fundraising," Johnson-Owens said. "We were even able to advance our construction timeline by a year due to the early gifts by certain incredibly generous investors.”

A cat named Jersey Giant peeks through the handle of a basket at the Humane Society of Summit County in Twinsburg Township.

An anonymous supporter donated the land for the new facility, Johnson-Owens said.

The Humane Society of Summit County was founded in 1968. It has provided care for more than 30,000 animals at its Twinsburg facility since 2010. Prior to the move to Twinsburg, the organization operated a shelter on Quick Road in Cuyahoga Falls in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The new facility will allow the Humane Society to expand on its programs and host community events, Johnson-Owens said. It will even have space for outside groups to meet and host programming.

"We are very excited about this," Johnson-Owens said.

Details on the construction project and the campaign may be found online at www.summithumane.org and www.adoptingabetterfuture.org.

