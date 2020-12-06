Attralus Presents Clinical Data from Novel, Potential First-in-Class Diagnostic AT-01 for Systemic Amyloidosis at Virtual ASH 2020

Data demonstrate potential to differentiate between the two major forms of amyloidosis - ATTR and AL - and non invasive detection of systemic AL amyloidosis in multiple organ systems

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attralus, a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative medicines and diagnostics to improve the lives of patients with systemic amyloidosis, today announced clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial assessing AT-01, the Company's novel pan-amyloid imaging agent, in a virtual poster presentation at the 62nd Annual American Society of Hematology Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020). Dr. Jonathan Wall, Director of the Amyloidosis and Cancer Theranostics Program at the University of Tennesee and co-inventor of AT-01, will present the data.

Attralus, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Attralus, Inc.)
Attralus, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Attralus, Inc.)

The data demonstrate that PET/CT imaging using the AT-01 imaging agent can detect amyloid deposits in the heart and kidney as well as other organs in patients with AL amyloidosis. Importantly, these data also demonstrate that AT-01 has the potential to differentiate between AL and ATTR amyloidosis. There are currently no approved diagnostic imaging agents in the U.S. for systemic amyloidosis.

"We are very pleased to see that AT-01, our novel pan-amyloid imaging agent, may differentiate between AL and ATTR amyloidosis. These forms of amyloidosis are two of the most common, manifest in distinctive organs within the body, and have different underlying etiologies," said Spencer Guthrie, CEO of Attralus. "For the first time, these data begin to reveal a more robust understanding of each individual patient's disease, allowing us to take a comprehensive approach to diagnosis and tailoring of treatment. These data also have significant implications for the development of our therapeutics. The ability to visualize amyloid deposits on an organ-by-organ basis throughout the body may provide a greater understanding of disease progression, allow us to develop a more targeted approach to treat the disease, and potentilly monitor response to therapy."

Poster Session: 641: CLL: Biology and Pathophysiology, excluding Therapy: Poster II

Abstract Number: 2212

Title: Detection of Systemic AL Amyloidosis and Differentiation of AL from ATTR Using 124I-p5+14 PET Imaging

Lead Authors: Jonathan Wall, Eric Heidel, Alan Stuckey & Emily Martin

Results:

Analysis of PET images indicated retention of AT-01 in the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, pancreas, bone marrow, lung, and adrenal gland of AL patients. Cardiac uptake of AT-01 was observed in 70% and kidney uptake in 69% of of AL patients. Additionally, liver and spleen retention of AT-01 was observed in 38% and 61% of AL patients, respectively. The patient-based sensitivity was 93% (14/15 patients) and the cardiac specific sensitivity was 100%.

Upon analysis of standardized uptake value ratios for AT-01 in different organs of the body, it was possible to differentiate ATTR from AL patients (p = 0.002, AUC of 0.96). A cutoff value of 1.40 yielded a 100% sensitivity and 75% specificity for diagnosing ATTR relative to AL from the PET image data.

"AL amyloidosis is a life threatening, multi-system disease affecting numerous aspects of a patient's function and quality of life," said Jonathan Wall, Ph.D., Interim Chief Scientific Officer of Attralus, Professor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine, Knoxville and Director of the Amyloidosis and Cancer Theranostics Program. "These data indicate that AT-01 can detect amyloid in multiple organs associated with AL amyloidosis giving us confidence that AT-01 may be an accurate, non invasive, first-in-class agent for detecting AL and other forms of systemic amyloidosis."

AT-01 is a novel polybasic peptide radiotracer under clinical investigation for whole-body amyloid detection in diverse types of amyloidosis. Preliminary Phase 1/2 clinical data presented in September at ISA 2020, showed safety and efficacy of AT-01 as a pan-amyloid imaging agent that binds many forms of systemic amyloid including AL and ATTR. AT-01 has detected AL amyloid in the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen and lungs, and ATTR amyloid in the heart, nerves, lungs and connective tissue in the hands and spine – demonstrating the potential for AT-01 to serve as a first-in-class imaging agent for a range of systemic amyloid diseases. Additionally, amyloid was visualized in the hearts of AL and ATTR patients who have pre-symptomatic cardiac disease, potentially enabling earlier diagnosis of patients prior to the onset of symptoms.

About Attralus

Attralus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on illuminating the systemic nature of amyloidosis and creating transformative medicines to improve the lives of patients. The company's proprietary peptide-based pan-amyloid targeting agents have the potential to diagnose and treat all forms and stages of systemic amyloidosis. In addition to AT-01, Attralus is developing two targeted therapeutics, which are currently in pre-clinical development for systemic amyloidosis. Attralus is focused on targeting common pathology in all systemic amyloidosis diseases, with the goal of developing treatments for all types of amyloidosis, including the majority in which there are currently no treatment options. Attralus is headquartered in South San Francisco and was founded in 2019 with funding from venBio Partners. For more information, visit Attralus online and on Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attralus-presents-clinical-data-from-novel-potential-first-in-class-diagnostic-at-01-for-systemic-amyloidosis-at-virtual-ash-2020-301186858.html

SOURCE Attralus, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • David Cohen, who helped spearhead CIA modernization efforts, could be Biden's pick for the agency's post-Trump future

    Cohen is reportedly being considered as one of President-elect Joe Biden’s candidates for CIA director amid pushback from human rights experts and progressives opposed to Michael Morell, Biden’s original top choice.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.

  • Cargo ship attacked off Yemen under unclear circumstances

    A cargo ship traveling past Yemen in the Gulf of Aden came under attack in unclear circumstances, maritime authorities said Saturday. The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi rebels as its civil war rages on. The ship ended up off the small port city of Nishtun in Yemen's far east after coming under attack early Saturday morning, according to an alert from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization that is overseen by Britain's Royal Navy.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

    An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • EU extends ban on Pakistan's airline from flying to Europe

    The European Union’s aviation safety agency has extended a ban imposed on Pakistan's state-run airline this year barring it from flying to Europe after a plane crash that killed 97 people in the port city of Karachi, a spokesman said Friday. At the time — and while the probe into the May 22 Airbus A320 crash was still underway — authorities acknowledged that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots, 260 out of 860, had cheated on their pilot’s exams. Pakistan International Airlines subsequently grounded 150 of its pilots while a probe by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority into the other pilots is still ongoing.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Pelosi says she supports a smaller coronavirus stimulus now because Biden won the election

    After six months spent pushing for a more-than $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is fine with something smaller.Earlier this week, a team of bipartisan lawmakers unveiled a $908 billion coronavirus relief. It's smaller than the $1.5 trillion deal the House's bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus drew up in September, and yet this time around, President-elect Joe Biden's win and forthcoming coronavirus vaccines have Pelosi ready to accept it.Pelosi went on to explain that she had held out for a bigger bill with longer-lasting provisions before she knew who would be the next president — essentially, she thought she wouldn't get a second chance at a stimulus package if President Trump was re-elected. But with "a president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus" and that "America's families need to have money in their pockets," Pelosi said she was confident she could work out many more smaller relief provisions in the future.> "A new president and a vaccine" -- Pelosi on why there's momentum for coronavirus relief legislation now when there wasn't before the election pic.twitter.com/6PLwrmE305> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2020What hasn't changed is that millions of Americans are still out of work, likely in more dire straits than they were a few months ago as unemployment benefits begin to expire and bills continue to pile up.Senate Majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) still hasn't said he'll back the bipartisan relief bill, but a growing number of Senate Republicans have said they're willing to support it.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The reasonable case for a Trump self-pardon The key to better hot chocolate? Water.

  • VIRUS TODAY: California faces closures; jobless cutoff looms

    Five San Francisco Bay Area counties have new stay-at-home orders that will take effect Sunday. — Jobless Americans face a bleak predicament if Congress fails to extend two unemployment programs that are set to expire the day after Christmas. — Doctors, teachers and others in high-risk groups have signed up for a coronavirus vaccination in Moscow.

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says his bank accounts frozen

    Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui said on Sunday his local bank accounts appeared to have been frozen after fled to Britain with his family to continue his pro-democracy activities. Hui told Reuters via social media WhatsApp that bank accounts belonging to him, his wife and his parents at Bank of China Hong Kong, HSBC and Hang Seng Bank were frozen. Democracy activists say conditions have worsened in the former British colony after China imposed security legislation on the financial hub in June, making anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • Labour will be 'putting two fingers up' to voters if it fails to back Brexit deal, Sir Keir Starmer warned

    Labour will be putting "two fingers up to voters" if it refuses to back a Brexit trade deal, Sir Keir Starmer has been warned, as a prominent Remainer MP said they would vote for it. Amid splits at the top of the party on whether to withhold support for an agreement, shadow business minister Lucy Powell suggested Labour would struggle to win back voters in “Red Wall” seats if it attempted to abstain. Arguing that a “skinny deal” could be “built on” in future, Ms Powell added that it was better than no deal - which she said would be a “catastrophe” - and was therefore “quite hard for us to oppose”. Echoing her concerns, Chris Bryant MP, a staunch Europhile, revealed he intended to back the deal and urged his colleagues to do the same. Writing for The Telegraph, the former foreign minister said that even if Boris Johnson failed to strike the “comprehensive deal we were promised” the alternative of no trade deal would be “even worse.” While Sir Keir has hinted he intends to back a deal, Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, is said to be one of several shadow cabinet ministers who believe Labour should abstain to avoid being blamed for any economic fallout. Other sceptics include shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow justice secretary David Lammy, both prominent remainers, as well as shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray. On Friday evening Lord Kinnock, the former Labour leader, also waded into the row, telling peers that backing the deal would be politically "lethal" for the party. "We must abstain and explain that this is the rational course when faced with a damaging ‘yes’ and a disastrous ‘no’,” he wrote in a private Whatsapp group. However, Ms Powell, who helped lead a review into last year’s crushing election defeat, argued that it was better to be “strong” than refusing to take a position either way. “It’s not just about Brexit, although Brexit was a big symbolic expression of Labour losing touch with its traditional voter base,” she told Huffington Post. “And we can’t keep putting two fingers up to people if we want them to vote for us again and support us and be part of the agenda that we want for the future.” According to Labour insiders, Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, and Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, are also in favour of a deal. Mr Bryant, the MP for Rhondda in Wales, warned that a no deal exit would lead to tariffs on Welsh lamb that would make the meat unaffordable in the EU, where half is sold at present. He also voiced alarm about the security implications of leaving without a deal, adding: “If the Prime Minister does what I expect him to do, namely negotiate some kind of minimalist trade deal with the EU at the very last minute – I expect I will vote for it and I would encourage all my Labour colleagues to do the same.” enior Labour source told The Telegraph a final position was likely to be hammered out over the next few days, adding that the party would need to have come to “collective decision” either before or soon after any deal is struck. Allies of Sir Keir allies have also been frustrated by leaks suggesting the shadow cabinet is divided and are determined to prevent a repeat of the public rows that plagued Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. They believe they are an attempt by advocates of an abstention to bounce Sir Keir into sitting on the fence. While they insist no position has been reached, they have warned that there will be no room for dissent on the frontbench once a decision has been taken. However, a number of shadow cabinet figures believe that proponents of a deal have become too preoccupied on the Red Wall rather than focussing on the issues that will define the next four years. One source told The Telegraph that some in the party appeared to be trying to “refight the last election” rather than thinking of the “bigger picture.”

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Trump to withdraw most troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

    President Donald Trump has ordered nearly all American troops to withdraw from Somalia, U.S. officials said on Friday, part of a global pullback by the Republican president before he leaves office next month that will also see him drawdown forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. The United States has about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. The mission has received little attention in the United States, but has been considered a cornerstone of the Pentagon's global efforts to combat al Qaeda.

  • A 20-year-old campaign staffer for Sen. Kelly Loeffler died in a car crash before Pence held a campaign event in Georgia

    Mike Pence announced the death of Harrison Deal in a car crash during his speech in Savannah, calling the aide "a truly wonderful young man."