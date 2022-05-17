ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) investors are sitting on a loss of 37% if they invested five years ago

The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT), since the last five years saw the share price fall 37%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 30%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

ATTRAQT Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over five years, ATTRAQT Group grew its revenue at 20% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. Shareholders are no doubt disappointed with the loss of 7%, each year, in that time. So you might argue the ATTRAQT Group should get more credit for its rather impressive revenue growth over the period. So now is probably an apt time to look closer at the stock, if you think it has potential.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.7% in the last year, ATTRAQT Group shareholders lost 30%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that ATTRAQT Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

