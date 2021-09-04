ATTRAQT Group's (LON:ATQT) investors will be pleased with their notable 40% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) share price is up 40% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 26% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 30% in three years.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because ATTRAQT Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, ATTRAQT Group's revenue grew by 8.0%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 40% in that time. While not a huge gain tht seems pretty reasonable. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ATTRAQT Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.4% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ATTRAQT Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ATTRAQT Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

