Attunity (ATTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Attunity (ATTU) closed the most recent trading day at $21.33, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the data-management software company had gained 12.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATTU as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2019. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.70 million, up 29.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ATTU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATTU is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ATTU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 37.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.15.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



