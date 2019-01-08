Is Attunity (ATTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Attunity (ATTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ATTU and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Attunity is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 650 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ATTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATTU's full-year earnings has moved 275% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ATTU has returned 4.78% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.55%. This shows that Attunity is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ATTU belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 84 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.98% this year, meaning that ATTU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ATTU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.



