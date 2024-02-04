ATV crash kills Holly Hill man north of Jacksonville

A 55-year-old Holly Hill man was killed Saturday in Nassau County when the all terrain vehicle he was riding overturned, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash involving the single rider occurred at 5:17 p.m. near Crandall Road and U.S. 17, troopers said.

Troopers said the Holly Hill man was southbound on a private dirt road when the ATV ran off the road and overturned.

The 55-year-old rider died at the scene of the wreck, troopers said.

Nassau County is north of Jacksonville.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man killed in Nassau County ATV crash north of Jacksonville