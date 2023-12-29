ATV daredevil arrested following pursuit in Riverside County

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by authorities in Riverside County after he was allegedly spotted riding an off-road ATV recklessly on surface streets.

Riverside Police say the arrest happened Wednesday afternoon when officers spotted the ATV rider traveling on La Sierra Avenue near the 91 Freeway.

Photos shared by the Police Department show the ATV rider standing on the seat, doing wheelies and making a hand gesture at police.

A teenager was arrested by Riverside authorities on Dec. 27, 2023, after leading them on a pursuit on surface streets. (Riverside Police Department)

A teenager was arrested by Riverside authorities on Dec. 27, 2023, after leading them on a pursuit on surface streets. (Riverside Police Department)

A teenager was arrested by Riverside authorities on Dec. 27, 2023, after leading them on a pursuit on surface streets. (Riverside Police Department)

Officers attempted to stop the rider, but he fled, leading them on a pursuit through La Sierra South, Citrus Heights, Woodcrest and Mead Valley before he finally ran out of gas near Gavilan Hills.

At one point, Riverside police had to back off the pursuit and hand it off to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which tracked the rider by helicopter.

The Sheriff’s Department’s “Off-Road Team” eventually responded and helped detain the rider in the hills after he ditched the disabled vehicle.

The 17-year-old was arrested and has since been booked into a juvenile detention facility to await possible charges for felony evading and “wanton disregard for safety.”

Police say the teenager not only broke traffic laws by driving recklessly, but he also put the lives of himself and others in danger. Operating an off-road vehicle on public streets is also illegal in most areas of Riverside city and county.

In a post to Facebook Thursday, police officials encouraged parents to discuss these laws with their children and urged them to teach responsible riding habits.

“NEVER run from officers or deputies,” the Facebook post reads. “It’s an easy but dangerous way to turn a minor offense into a mountain of trouble that no off-road vehicle will help get you out of.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.