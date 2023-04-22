ATV, dirt bike packs not simple traffic offenders, but criminals | Opinion

David A. Doucet served over three decades in law enforcement, retiring as a detective lieutenant of the Rhode Island State Police.

There is no disputing that the numerous packs of illegal ATV and dirt bike riders are a scourge on Providence and the surrounding area. The policies of Providence's prior administration on dealing with this were weak and ineffective. Thus, with the onset of spring weather, this scourge once again erupts in full force, already wreaking lawless havoc throughout the city.

In response and at the insistence of multitudes of Providence residents demanding action, city officials recently unveiled a new plan to combat the dangerous nuisance. On cue, Harrison Tuttle, head of the local Black Lives Matter PAC, immediately voiced his opposition to the initiative. In his argument, Mr. Tuttle opines that "We know that turning civil traffic offenses into criminal ones in this context will disproportionately affect young people and Black and Brown neighborhoods, have a severely discriminatory impact, and undermine the critical need for greater equity in the criminal justice system."

More: Providence police say they've been 'vigilant' in going after off-road vehicles, seized 36 this year

There is a documented history of violence directly related to ATV and dirt bike riders. For example, in August of 2021, a group of riders surrounded and physically assaulted a female motorist in Providence for having committed the "offense" of attempting to drive around the group at a traffic light. Or the incident on New Year's Day in 2021, when a Cranston police officer was surrounded and assaulted by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders, and most recently, when a Providence police officer felt it necessary to draw his service weapon when being confronted and threatened by a group of riders when he attempted to arrest a member of the group.

More than two dozen vehicles are crushed at the Department of Public Works on Allens Avenue in Providence in 2019 as part of a crackdown on illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs.

These are not civil offenses, but actual crimes brazenly committed by these riders. There are constant reports of violence and vandalism throughout Providence directly related to these marauding gangs. These are serious crimes, Mr. Tuttle, not simple traffic offenses.

Story continues

Finally, in his defense of these riders, Mr. Tuttle worries that attempting to crack down on this dangerous illegal activity "would disproportionately affect young people and Black and Brown neighborhoods ...." To this I would say to Mr. Tuttle that it appears you are admitting that the majority of this dangerous and illegal activity is predominantly perpetrated "by young people and members of the Black and Brown neighborhoods" and therefore any increase in enforcement action related to illegal ATV operation would disproportionally affect these individuals and their neighborhoods.

More: Providence police step up ATV enforcement after having 'backed off'

If your assessment of who is committing these crimes is accurate, then I would agree that the violators and the neighborhoods in which they reside would be "disproportionately affected." Otherwise, how else could there be a resolution to this serious issue other than to target the offenders where they live?

That is not discrimination, Mr. Tuttle, but an example of the even-handed application of the law, despite the noise.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: These are not civil offenses, but actual crimes brazenly committed by these riders.