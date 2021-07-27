ATV driver arrested for DUI after crashing into state police vehicle following chase in Westmoreland, Indiana counties

Jul. 26—The driver of an all-terrain vehicle accused of fleeing a traffic stop along the border of Indiana and Westmoreland counties is facing DUI and other charges after police say he crashed into a patrol car.

An unidentified female passenger on the ATV driven by Jason E. Rittenour, 38, of Clarksburg, was injured in the 6:45 p.m. crash Sunday in Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, and taken by ambulance to an undisclosed area hospital for treatment of a head laceration.

According to court documents, the pursuit began in Westmoreland County near the intersection of Tunnelton Road and Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township, where the trooper noticed the 2008 Polaris driving "in an unsafe manner" and crossing into the opposite lane of traffic.

Trooper Thomas Dohey said Rittenour ignored the patrol vehicle's siren and emergency lights and continued to accelerate on Tunnelton Road and head into Indiana County. The trooper eventually pulled beside the ATV in an attempt to signal Rittenour to pull over.

As both vehicles approached a narrow, concrete bridge abutment, Dohey said the ATV unsuccessfully "attempted to squeeze past" the patrol car and the abutment on the right side, hitting the patrol car before overturning.

Rittenour was arrested at the scene and spent the night in the Westmoreland County Prison until he was arraigned Monday.

In addition to DUI, Rittenour is charged with careless and reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, illegal operation on a highway, unlawful operation of an ATV, disregarding traffic lanes and ignoring stop signs.

He was released Monday on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 2.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .