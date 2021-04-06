ATV driver charged with sixth DWI

Apr. 6—ST. CLAIR — A man is facing a sixth DWI charge for allegedly driving an ATV while intoxicated through rural Blue Earth County.

A deputy responded to a complaint about a truck and ATVs tearing up a gravel road Saturday evening north of St. Clair. The deputy came across Brock David Fischer 49, of Vernon Center, on an ATV. He smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, according to a court complaint. Breathalyzers allegedly showed he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11,

Fischer was charged with felony DWI Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. He has five prior DWI convictions.

