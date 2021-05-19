ATV driver charged with third DWI

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

May 19—AMBOY — A man fractured his skull when he crashed an ATV while drunk, charges say.

Ross Douglas Schutt, 35, of Vernon Center, was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Schutt flipped over an ATV near Highway 169 and Highway 30 in Amboy around 12:30 a.m. April 4, according to a court complaint.

Schutt claimed someone else had been driving the ATV, but a witness said Schutt was driving.

Schutt had a fractured skull and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

A paramedic told deputies Schutt smelled of alcohol and appeared to be highly intoxicated. Schutt reportedly refused to provide a blood sample after deputies obtained a warrant.

Schutt has one prior DWI conviction from 2011 and a pending DWI charge from an arrest last year.

