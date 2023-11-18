An ATV driver was killed Friday after colliding with a pickup truck near Oshkosh

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle died Friday after colliding with a pickup truck in a rural area of Winnebago County, west of Oshkosh.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Wisconsin Highway 91 and Knott Road in the town of Omro, according to a Winnebago County Sheriff's Office statement.

The ATV operator was found dead by first responders. The deceased driver's identity is being withheld pending notification to the family.

The pickup truck driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

