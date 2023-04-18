ATV driver rams into man and kills him during argument, Florida cops say

A man driving an ATV fatally struck another man during an argument that “escalated,” according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call in Land O’ Lakes around 10 p.m. on April 17, according to a news release from the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Dale Slaunwhite, 52, is accused of hitting and killing another man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two men knew each other, but the sheriff’s office would not elaborate on their relationship.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information about the victim. The Pasco County Medical Examiner’s Office did not return a call from McClatchy News requesting information.

Slaunwhite was charged with murder, the release says.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and say there is no threat to the public.

Land O’ Lakes is about 20 miles north of Tampa.

