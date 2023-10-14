ATV driver strikes patrol car, tries to flee into woods before being captured, Duluth police say

An 18-year-old driving an ATV was arrested on Thursday after Duluth police said he struck a patrol car and tried to escape a traffic stop on foot.

Duluth police said it happened on Buford Highway when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After striking the patrol car, he abandoned the ATV and then escaped on feet, running into the woods.

Duluth police then surrounded the area, not allowing room for the 18-year-old to escape the area.

Eventually, thanks to the use of drone technology, police were able to track the suspect’s movements.

TRENDING STORIES:

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

While police closed in on the 18-year-old, he made one more attempt to evade officers, before he was arrested.

Police did not share his specific charges or identify him.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: