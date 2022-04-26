ATV hits police car on Frederick Street as officer confronts riders

A four-wheeled, all-terrain vehicle rammed a Hagerstown Police car at a gas station Saturday night as the officer confronted a group of off-road vehicle riders who had pulled onto the lot, police spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said Monday.

No one was hurt. Investigators have a suspect in the case who could face criminal charges including destruction of property, she said, declining to elaborate because of the ongoing investigation.

Police have stepped up enforcement efforts over the past year against off-road vehicles being ridden illegally on city streets, and have received multiple tips about them from the public, according to Fetchu.

Officers acting on a tip that riders sometimes buy fuel at the AC&T gas station on Frederick Street staked out the area and saw a group of about 10 riders pull in just after 9 p.m. Saturday. As Officer Travis Wheat drove onto the lot, an ATV rider intentionally struck the driver's door of his police car and fled. The rest of the group then also fled, Fetchu said.

Wheat intended to cite the riders for traffic violations and confiscate the vehicles, which is the only action police are allowed to take under the law, according to Fetchu.

"We are actively working on identifying the people involved," Fetchu said.

Body cam footage posted on the department's Facebook page shows the ATV hitting the driver's door as Wheat is getting out of his car. Wheat is then seen running after the ATV as it flees along Frederick Street.

Fetchu said the ATV was green and white with a tail light and a male rider.

The image of the ATV and rider from the body cam footage was dark and blurry, but she said a tipster provided police with a clear photo of the same suspect and ATV taken in another part of the city.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wheat at twheat@hagerstownpd.org or crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

The department has also set up a special portal through its Facebook page for the public to report illegal off-road vehicle activity.

"We are particularly interested in knowing any locations where you believe ORV’s are being stored," the Facebook post states. "We are actively investigating and seizing these vehicles."

"We are really grateful for our citizens," Fetchu said. "We've had a lot of information come in on our portal and our crimetip (email address).

"Sometimes they actually get better pictures than we do, and we're able to go back and correlate that to groups we've interacted with," she said.

Over the past month, the department has contacted gas stations where the riders are known to buy fuel and asked them to either refuse service to them or alert police to their presence, Fetchu said.

"I think they're willing to help," Fetchu said. "But part of the problem is … a gas station attendant isn't always paying attention to what's going on just outside the door or who is at the pump."

The department is considering asking gas station managers to instruct employees to shut down the pumps when riders pull in so they can't pay at the pump with a credit card, she said.

"But part of the problem, too, is that they could very easily walk up with a gas can," Fetchu said.

This photo provided by the Hagerstown Police Department shows off-road vehicles confiscated because they were ridden illegally on city streets.

The department has confiscated about 50 off-road vehicles since enforcement was stepped up last spring, and it's taken 11 so far this year, she said.

Riders have been cited during that period, according to Fetchu, but the number was not immediately available Monday.

"We are doing everything within what the law allows us to do to try to address the community's concerns," Fetchu said. "We have those concerns as well, and we're doing what we can the best way we can."

