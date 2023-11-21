Read the full story on The Backfire News

ATV Police Chase On Arkansas Highway Hits 66 MPH

Some truly strange things go on in the state of Arkansas. Aside from the usual stereotypes people who call such areas “flyover country” love to throw around, we see some of the weirdest police chases in that part of the nation, like this one involving a suspect on an ATV on the highway of all places.

Not that we’re into giving potential criminals tips, but this is kind of an obvious thing: if you want to run from the cops using your ATV, off-roading is your best bet. Taking your ATV onto the freeway is probably the dumbest move you can make. Even dumber is to do it while wearing no personal protection gear, just a beanie cap like this guy. What a genius.

The guy even tries getting all fancy once the state trooper pulls up behind him with lights and sirens going. Thing is ATVs aren’t known for their razor-sharp handling, especially on pavement at high speeds. We’re actually impressed he didn’t flip the thing, but it looks like he might’ve gotten pretty close a few times.

This suspect at one point even appears to throw a water bottle at the Arkansas State Police cruiser, with the YouTube channel WhenPigsFly420 gleefully pointing that out.

We will say this chase shocked us not only because it was weird but also because this suspect pushed the ATV to 66 mph. While that’s nothing special for even the jankiest of cars, to do that on such a machine is truly impressive. But it was ultimately futile.

While it would’ve been great to see ASP PIT this ATV and teach the suspect a lesson he’d never forget, they instead try boxing him in. The fact one of the back wheels fly off the poor ATV didn’t help slow this guy down much, who unsurprisingly appeared to be intoxicated once police did get him to stop.

Never change, Arkansas.