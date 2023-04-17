ATV rider killed in crash with truck in Visalia, police said. He was a child

A child on an ATV was struck and killed by a truck on Sunday in Visalia, according to police.

The age of the boy was not immediately available, but police said he was under 18.

He was riding on Riggin Avenue west of Shirk Street in a rural area close to the northwest city limit just before 3 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release.

Police said they arrived to find the boy was hit by the driver of a Chevrolet truck. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Visalia police said the truck driver was speaking to police and was not suspected of being impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The department’s traffic unit was investigating the collision. Anyone with additional information was asked by police to call 559-713-4237.