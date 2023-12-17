ATV rider killed in sinkhole crash on ‘crazy’ unstable terrain, Arizona rescuers say

A crash into a sinkhole killed an ATV rider, Arizona firefighters reported.

“The crazy part of this call is there (were) sinkholes and tunnels all around that were not visible very well, causing very unstable ground, some holes being approximately 40 feet deep,” the Greer Fire District said in a news release.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the night of Thursday, Dec. 14, just north of Concho, firefighters said. The ATV rider had crashed into a 10-foot hole.

Several other agencies also took part in the response and helped remove the rider from the hole.

“Crews worked in a very safe and conscious manner,” firefighters said, noting there were no other injuries.

Photos posted with the release show several sinkholes, some leading into at least one tunnel.

Concho is about 200 miles northeast of Phoenix.

