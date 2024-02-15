ATV rider stops for photos of Sedona red rocks and plunges 100 feet, Arizona cops say

An ATV rider stopped to take photos of Sedona’s popular red rock view when he fell 100 feet to his death, Arizona deputies said.

Michael Jung, 33, was riding ATVs with a group of friends to Merry-Go-Round Rock on Feb. 3, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News by email Feb. 15.

Deputies said everyone parked their ATVs and started walking.

Jung climbed on an area at the rock spot to take some photos, but he slipped and fell 75 to 100 feet, deputies said.

The fall killed him, deputies said.

Merry-Go-Round Rock has gained popularity over the years as photos have been shared on social media of the spot with “expansive red rock views.”

The area can be reached using a high-clearance vehicle or ATV or UTV. This trail would take visitors 1.2 miles, according to Visit Sedona.

The rock can also be reached by hiking to it, but the trek isn’t easy. It’s 6.5 miles out-and-back with an elevation gain of 1,102 feet, according to AllTrails.

Others killed in falls

Sheriff’s deputies said they weren’t aware of prior falls at Merry-Go-Round Rock, but others across the U.S. have also lost their lives trying to take photos at destinations with views.

A 19-year-old fell to his death after stopping to take a photo at the Moonscape Overlook in Utah on Jan. 27, McClatchy News reported.

A 39-year-old woman “lost her footing” and plunged 70 feet after trying to take a photo from a cliff’s edge at a New York state park in December, McClatchy News reported.

And a 21-year-old camper slipped and fell 700 feet to his death in 2022 when he tried to take a photo of himself and the city skyline from the Flatiron Summit in the Lost Dutchman State Park in Arizona, McClatchy News reported.

Staying safe while photographing nature

The National Park Service has released tips on how people can stay safe while taking photos of nature because officials said no one should put their life at risk for a picture.

To avoid falling, tripping or slipping while snapping photos, officials said people should stick to the trails or the boardwalk.

They also should stay on the “safe side of barriers and safety railings,” in addition to being careful around cliffs and steep drop-offs.

Paying extra attention to your step can also prevent a fall, officials said. Plus avoid looking at your phone or camera while you’re walking on a trail.

And hiking shoes or boots should be worn that have “sturdy, rubber soles for stability and traction for the different terrains,” officials said.

Hiker plunges down wall after rock gives way in Arches National Park, rescuers say

Dog plummets 85 feet into rock quarry during hunt for hogs — and lives, photos show

Hiker vanished in Joshua Tree months ago, family says. Now remains have been found