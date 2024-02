TechCrunch

Xiaomi is having a good MWC. After popping in to check out Xiaomi’s newish robot dog earlier today, we returned to the space this afternoon to get a closer look at the electric vehicle it announced at CES back in January. Also, unlike others, the SU7 "full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan" has a rough release timeframe, with plans to arrive in China at some point next year.