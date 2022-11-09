ATV thefts in Lewis County lead to one arrest and police request for public assistance

Nov. 9—LOWVILLE — Two separate ATV theft incidents reported in Lewis County in the past three weeks have led to one arrest and a request for public assistance.

David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, was charged with fourth-degree felony criminal possession of stolen property by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, after a 2001 Honda Foreman Rubicon ATV that was reported stolen was found at a town of Diana residence.

According to the sheriff's office news release on the charge, Mr. Sutton had the ATV in his possession "just before (it) was discovered" by deputies through an investigation into the theft of the machine from River Road in the town of Watson reported on Saturday.

Deputies found Mr. Sutton in Natural Bridge, charged and arraigned him before he was released on his own recognizance.

State police sent out a release requesting public assistance with information about the theft of two ATVs from a seasonal camp on Hogsback Road in the town of Diana "on or around" Oct. 19.

The machines stolen are described as a camouflage-colored 2015 Honda Rincon and a red 2007 Honda Rincon.

Anyone with information about the ATVs is asked to call 315-366-6000 using case No. 11109392.