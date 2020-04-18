Atvexa AB (publ)'s (STO:ATVEXA B) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Atvexa (STO:ATVEXA B). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Atvexa's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Atvexa is:

12% = kr40m ÷ kr329m (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2019).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SEK1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SEK0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Atvexa's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Atvexa's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. This probably goes some way in explaining Atvexa's moderate 17% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Atvexa's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

OM:ATVEXA B Past Earnings Growth April 18th 2020 More

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Is Atvexa Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Atvexa doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.





Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Atvexa's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.