Atwater Brewing founder buys majority stake in Lansing Brewing Company

LANSING — The former owner of Atwater Brewing, Mark Rieth, has purchased a majority stake in Lansing Brewing Company.

Rieth owns Detroit Liquid Ventures, "a full-service beverage company" that is "committed to high-quality craft beer, spirits, (ready-to-drink) cocktails, ciders, wines and non-alcoholic beverages." Jennifer Gillespie, of Lansing, is listed as the resident agent for the Lansing Brewing Company in its 2024 corporate filings with the state.

Rieth, a graduate of Michigan State University, said he is he was looking forward to working with the current Lansing Brewing Company team.

"Everything they've done here is so spectacular," he said. "We'll be elevating things, bringing their products statewide and beyond."

Lansing Brewing Company, which opened in 2015 in the Stadium District at 518 E. Shiawassee St., will maintain its normal service and hours of operation, Detroit Liquid Ventures said in a release. LBC's Hard Nose Spirits, cider and winery will continue with plans to add ready-to-drink cocktails in the near future.

Rieth is the "perfect fit" to elevate the brewery, Jeremy McKowen, the general manager at Lansing Brewing Company said in the release.

“Our roots run deep in the Lansing community so finding a partner and leader who celebrates our vision and passion for serving hand crafted hospitality was important to us ... He’s a proven leader who can build brands while also remaining local and true to your roots," McKowen said.

Rieth, the founder and former owner of Atwater Brewery, sold that company to Molson Coors and later began creating non-alcoholic beverages with FÜL Beverage.

“I wasn’t sure I’d come back to the craft beer industry, but I’m a certified beer lover and this was a unique opportunity to connect my two favorite cities, Detroit and Lansing, Motor City meets Capital City,” Rieth said in the release. “LBC is a respected regional brand and allows me to combine my passions for brewing unique, high quality and easy drinking beers while also supporting Lansing and the Michigan State Spartan community!”

Detroit Liquid Ventures previously launched a line of “Old Head” Irish style ales – all to be brewed in Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Atwater Brewing founder Mark Rieth buys stake in Lansing Brewing Company