Atwater hit-and-run crash kills woman who was walking across Winton Way, police say

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian in Atwater on Wednesday.

At 6:48 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Winton Way and Fay Drive, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

Arriving officers located an injured woman in the No. 2 lane of southbound North Winton Way. Life saving efforts were attempted but were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation indicated the woman was attempting to cross North Winton Way and was struck by a white Ford pickup truck driving northbound along North Winton Way. The collision pushed the woman into the southbound lanes of the road where she was then struck by a second vehicle, a white Toyota sedan driving south.

The driver of the Toyota stopped and cooperated with officers, according to the release. Police said the driver of the Ford fled the scene of the crash has not been arrested.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance video from the area at the time of the collision to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 or by email at police@atwater.org.