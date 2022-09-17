Atwater man, 30, accused of stalking after reportedly harassing woman in Planada home

A 30-year old Atwater man was arrested on suspicion of stalking a woman, according to Merced County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies were dispatched early Saturday to a residence on Plainsburg Road in Planada for a report of a man harassing a woman, according to a social media post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was reportedly banging on the windows of the home and acting violently and the victim was scared for her life.

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect when they arrived.

However, a couple of hours later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call that the suspect was back at the home.

A deputy arrived and located a vehicle a short distance away. There he found a man who fit the description of the suspect, sleeping in the front seat.

The suspect was identified as Fernando Gaxiola-Gonzalez.

After talking with him, authorities said, deputies determined that he was the man harassing the victim. Gaxiola-Gonzales was booked at the Merced County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000, according to jail records.