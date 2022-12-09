Atwater man, 30, arrested after leading Merced police on early morning high-speed chase

A 30-year old Atwater man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning, according to police.

The suspect, Sergio Garcia, 30, of Atwater, was in possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substances.

Merced Police Department officers responded to a disturbance call Travelodge Hotel at 1260 E. Yosemite Parkway at 3:06 a.m. on Thursday, according to a news release.

According to police, Garcia, who had a felony arrest warrant for robbery, was at the hotel and possibly armed with a firearm.

As officers approached the hotel, Garcia sped off on a blue motorcycle. Officers pursued Garica and he failed to stop, which led to a high-speed chase. The pursuit eventually ended after Garcia lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete median near Campus Parkway and East Hwy 140.

Garcia was ejected from the motorcycle and came to a rest approximately 150 yards away from the collision, according to police.

Garcia was in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm and controlled substances, police said.

Garcia sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center for medical treatment. Garcia is not allowed to possess firearms and ammunition due to his criminal history.

Garcia was treated for his injuries and booked at the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicle pursuit, arrest warrants, and numerous weapon charges. His bond is set at $552,179, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer King at 209-388-7785 or by email at kingm@cityofmerced.org.