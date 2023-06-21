Atwater man accused of possessing, selling fentanyl after officers find 100 pills in home

A 25-year old Atwater man was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl after officers seized 100 pills from his home on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Atwater Police Department officers served a narcotic trafficking search warrant in the 2800 block of Piro Ave in Atwater on Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Atwater Police Department.

During the search, officers located approximately 100 pills suspected to be fentanyl, 24 grams of an unfinished substance suspected to be fentanyl and seven pills believed to be Xanax.

Seth Ingalsbe, 25, of Atwater was arrested and transported to the Merced County Jail to face charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and committing a criminal offense while out of custody on bail.

This is the second arrest involving fentanyl in Atwater since August 2022 and the second incident in the past 72 hours.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine,” Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said. “It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. It is a serious problem in our community.”

Atwater police are asking anyone with information related to this case to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Brum or officer Trevor Phillips.