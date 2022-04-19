Atwater man arrested after alleged stabbing at home. He’s accused of attempted murder

An man has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his partner at an Atwater home, police said.

Atwater police responded at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday, to Mercy Medical Center after receiving a call from staff about a stabbing victim, said Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Police said officers located a 19-year-old Ceres man with major injuries including multiple stab wounds in the arms, torso and abdomen. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the man identified his attacker as Jamie Cervantes, 22, of Atwater. At about 6:50 a.m., police responded to Cervantes’ residence in the 2700 block of Muir Avenue, where the alleged attack occurred.

According to Salvador, officers made entry into the home to make sure no other victims were inside and found Cervantes had barricaded himself inside the residence.

“They ended up finding him a back bedroom once they made entry,” Salvador said.

Cervantes was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury of spouse or cohabitant, criminal terrorist threats and mayhem as well as misdemeanor resisting and vandalism, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $735,750 bail.

Salvador said the attack appears to have occurred during some sort of disturbance between the two men.

“Apparently it was related to a prior domestic (incident) the day before and it escalated to suspect grabbing a kitchen knife and stabbing him with it,” Salvador said.

Officers recovered a knife from the scene, according to police.

Salvador said the case has been forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-3576384 and ask for Detective Vargas or Detective-Sgt. Brum.