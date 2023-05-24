Atwater man gets life sentence for raping girl, now 10

An Atwater man may spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a now 10-year-old girl over a nearly four-year period.

Portage County Common Pleas Judge Laurie J. Pittman sentenced Jeffrey P. Pantalone to three consecutive life terms in prison during a scheduled May 11 pretrial hearing, according to documents filed in court this week.

Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci said Pantalone will be eligible for possible parole after 30 years. His attorney did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The sentencing immediately followed Pantalone pleading guilty to 14 counts of first-degree felony rape and a single count of third-degree felony sexual battery during the same hearing. Pantalone waived a presentence investigation by the court's adult probation department.

According to the indictment, the offenses were committed between May 2019, when the girl was 6, and March 8 this year.

Vigluicci would not say how Pantalone knew his victim to protect the child's identity.

Pantalone was initially charged with a single count of rape in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna in March. According to a complaint the Portage County Sheriff's Office filed in the court, the offense took place at a Randolph Township home.

Pittman also determined that Pantalone is a Tier III sex offender, which would require that he, if ever released from prison, register with the sheriff of any county he lives, works or goes to school in every 90 days for life.

As part of a plea deal, single counts of second-degree felony sexual battery and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools were dismissed. According to the indictment, the criminal tools charge was in connection with alleged possession of "bottles of lubricant and/or numbing gel, with purpose to use it criminally in the commission of a felony offense."

