Atwater man held for allegedly fondling female guests’ feet at Lake Tahoe-area resort

Police in Nevada have arrested a Merced County man suspected of breaking into two hotel rooms at Lake Tahoe-area resorts to fondle sleeping guests’ feet in July.

On Aug. 1, members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Gonzales, 26, of Atwater at his home. Authorities say Gonzales is suspected of several other crimes including stealing women’s shoes, trespassing and lewd acts, and was already known by local law enforcement in Atwater.

The arrest came a month after a man entered ground-level resort rooms through their screen doors on the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline near Highway 50. In both incidents, female guests told police they awoke to the intruder in their room groping their feet.

Gonzales was arrested and booked in Merced County Jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two counts of battery. His bail is set at $50,000. He is expected to be extradited to Nevada to face charges before a judge.