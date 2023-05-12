Atwater narcotics investigation results in eight arrests, seizure of drugs and gun

An Atwater Police Department narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of eight people on various charges and the seizure of drugs and a gun, according to authorities.

At about 3 p.m., Wednesday, Atwater officers served a search warrant at a residence in the Rancho Grande Mobile Home Park, located in the 800 block of East Broadway, during a narcotics investigation, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

During the search, officers located 35 grams of methamphetamine, 1.55 grams of fentanyl, a semi-automatic handgun and money, according to the release. Police said eight arrests were made in the case.

Avenell Ruddock, 35, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony felony in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, alter identification marks on firearm receiving stolen property, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent as well as misdemeanor receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and visit where controlled substance is used, according to jail records.

Jay Wedel, 38, and Anthony Hernandez, 30, were both arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor visit where controlled substance is used. Tony McNamara, 41, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substance and visit where controlled substance is used.

Brandon Lengling, 37, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony burglary as well as misdemeanor petty theft, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance and visit where controlled substance is used.

Jessica Rueda, 36, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and visit where controlled substance is used.

Thomas King Jr., 27, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft and visit where controlled substance is used

According to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador, 32-year-old Brianna Chant was arrested before being cited and released at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.