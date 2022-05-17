Atwater police arrest man accused of attempted murder, setting fire to occupied RV

A man has been arrested and accused of attempted murder after allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle near Highway 99, according to authorities.

At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a fire underneath the Atwater-Merced Expressway Highway 99 overpass, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador. It was determined that an RV occupied by an adult male had intentionally been set on fire at what Salvador referred to as a “camp” of unhoused individuals.

Authorities said the arson may have been in response to a dispute over property in the camp where the RV was located. During the investigation, officers identified 39-year-old Jefferey Scott Drennen as as suspect in the alleged arson and obtained probable cause for an arrest. Salvador said Drennen was located in the city later that day and arrested.

Police said the RV’s occupant suffered minor injuries in the fire.

Drennen was booked into Merced County Jail Saturday on suspicion of felony attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure and cruelty to animals, according to jail records. He remains in custody in lieu of $705,000 bond.

According to Salvador, the incident remains under investigation as police work to speak with people who may have been there at the time of the incident. Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396 and ask for Detective Vargas.