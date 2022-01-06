Atwater police arrest suspect accused of setting fire at vacant commercial building

A suspect accused of starting a fire at an abandoned Atwater building has been arrested, according to authorities.

Officers responded just after 9 a.m. Monday to a report of a commercial building fire in the 2900 block of Winton Way, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. Police said that while firefighters worked the fire at the abandoned building, a witness informed police of a man leaving the scene heading northbound on Winton Way.

Officers responded to the area and located a man matching the subject’s description in Winton. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jose Espinoza, a transient out of Atwater, was detained without incident, authorities said.

According to police, Espinoza reportedly admitted to the officers that he started the fire. Espinoza was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony arson, vandalism, misdemeanor vandalism, resisting, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering prowling or wandering on private property, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $75,000 bond.

The Atwater Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in providing surveillance video in the area at the time of the fire as officers continue to investigate the incident. Police also ask anyone with relevant information regarding the incident to contact police at 209-357-6384 or by email at police@atwater.org.