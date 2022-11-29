Atwater police asks Merced DA to charge driver with manslaughter for deaths of two sisters

Atwater police say they will recommend local prosecutors to file vehicular manslaughter charges against a driver who killed two sisters while they were out for their morning walk.

Police Chief Michael Salvador told reporters Tuesday the decision came after a month-long investigation into the Nov. 2 deaths of Carolyn Rose, 76, and Billie Edwards, 73.

The sisters were killed near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane. Photos of the sisters hung in the background as Salvador addressed the media.

“These two ladies were walking, doing their morning (exercise), they’re walking down the sidewalk and their lives are tragically ended,” Salvador said.

“It affected all of us,” he added. “You just don’t see that every day — even as long as I’ve been in the business, 35 years — you don’t see that every day.”

The police department’s investigation report and request for charges was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office on Monday. Salvador says he hopes to hear a decision within a week.

“We need to show we have some sort of criminal liability, not just your normal civil liability that you’d see in a traffic collision,” Salvador said.

The driver’s black Chrysler mini van was traveling westbound on East Juniper when it left the roadway, striking Rose and Edwards from behind and hitting a light pole. The driver, who still hasn’t been identified, stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Salvador said Rose and Edwards were killed instantly. The investigation is still ongoing, but Salvador said investigators do not believe alcohol and the vehicle’s speed were contributing factors.

Although a witness had told the victims’ family members the driver was on a cell phone at the time of the collision. Salvador said investigators have not found evidence to corroborate that claim.

Police are awaiting the results of a blood test to determine whether a controlled substance could have played a factor.

An image of Billie Edwards, 73, is displayed during a news conference to update the public on the investigation into a Nov. 2 traffic collision which killed two pedestrians, at Atwater City Hall in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. According to police, Edwards and her sister Carolyn Rose, 76, were struck and killed by the vehicle near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane while walking along the sidewalk.

An image of Carolyn Rose, 76, is displayed during a news conference to update the public on the investigation into a Nov. 2 traffic collision which killed two pedestrians, at Atwater City Hall in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. According to police, Rose and her sister Billie Edwards, 73, were struck and killed by the vehicle near the intersection of East Juniper Avenue and Augusta Lane while walking along the sidewalk.

Unsafe lane change led to deaths, says chief

The cause of the collision was the vehicle making an unsafe lane change that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, placing it in the path of the two women who were walking on the sidewalk.

Story continues

“It was a lane change that started from the No. 1 lane all the way to the opposite curb,” Salvador said.

“We don’t know why that occurred. We’re still trying to figure that piece out, but it was enough of a movement across that it had the vehicle jump the curb.”

Although police have recommended charges, Salvador said the driver has not yet been arrested.

“We have a vehicle that made a movement that there was no apparent reason for it,” Salvador added. “That vehicle left the roadway. That vehicle took the lives of two people so you have to consider the criminal part of that.”

Salvador said there have been three vehicle versus pedestrian collisions in Atwater within the past 27 days. “It’s a disturbing trend,” he said. “Drivers need to be cognizant of their surroundings.”

Sisters who are missed

Meanwhile the victims’ families are still coping with the loss of two loved ones.

“(Thanksgiving) was tough,” said Rob Edwards, who is Billie Edward’s son. “We had a place set at the table for her and after we had dinner we went out and visited them at the cemetery.”

Rob Edwards read a statement from his father Bob Edwards during the press conference. Bob Edwards say he’ll never be able to forgive the driver who killed his wife and sister-in-law. Bob and Billie would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in December.

“The hole in my heart is too large,” he said. “You have destroyed two families. We will never ever be the same again. All I can ask now is that justice be served in this case. Billie was the love of my life. I will miss her for every minute for every day for the rest of my life.”

Bob Edwards says he’s had family stay with him the past month since the incident.

“My wife is in a box,” Bob Edwards added. “My sister-in-law is in a box. I want (the driver) in one with bars up. In my mind this should have never happened.”

Atwater police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Dave Brum at (209) 357-6384.