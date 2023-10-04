Atwater police identify man and woman found shot to death inside vehicle

Authorities have identified a man and woman who were shot and killed in Atwater on Monday night as Evangelina Ybarra, 42, and Ramon Lopez, 41, both of Livingston, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Atwater Police officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at about 10:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Schaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue . When officers arrived on the scene they found Ybarra and Lopez inside a vehicle. Both had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, officers are continuing to investigate a possible motive for the shooting and no arrests have been made. Police said the shooting is not believed to be random or gang-related. Investigators are working to interview witnesses, researching the victims’ backgrounds and seeking possible surveillance footage.

Police said they are in the early stages of the investigation and ask any nearby businesses and residents to review surveillance for any possible evidence. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Sarginson or Det. Vargas.