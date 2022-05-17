Atwater police investigate as gunshot victim arrives at police station, shooting reported

Authorities opened an attempted homicide investigation after a gunshot victim arrived at the Atwater police station and a shooting was a reported at an apartment complex.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday, at the same time Atwater police received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex, a man arrived at the station with a gunshot wound, according to Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Police said the apartment complex is near Secretariat Drive and East Bellevue Road. No additional gunshots have been reported and no other victims have been located, according to police. Salvador said police believe the incidents are related and the situation is developing as police are in the initial stages of an attempted homicide investigation.

“We have a parking lot to an apartment complex locked down at Secretariat and Bellevue,” Salvador said.

According to police, the man had a gunshot wound to the back and will be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

According to Salvador, no suspects have been identified or arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6396.