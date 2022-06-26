Atwater police investigate third homicide of 2022 after man is shot and killed Sunday

Atwater police are in the early stages of investigating the city’s third homicide of the year after a man was found with gunshot wounds Sunday morning.

The Atwater Police Department received a report of shots fired about 1:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of Mitchell Lane, according to Police Chief Michael Salvador. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the street near Mitchell Avenue and Willow Street.

Life-saving measures were attempted but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Atwaer Police news release.

Investigators are trying to learn what the man was doing in the area at the time of the shooting. Officers are working to canvass the area in an attempt to locate evidence as well as any possible surveillance video that may have been recorded at the time of the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a car described as a red sedan reported to have been leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Det.-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.