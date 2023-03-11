Atwater police investigating first homicide of 2023. The man was found in a vehicle

Atwater police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 after a Saturday morning shooting.

Officers responded at 7:04 a.m. to Green Sands Avenue and Camrose Street about a shooting victim and found a man in his 20s in the driver’s seat.

Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is not gang related, said police, who are trying to determine why the vehicle was at the intersection.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-357-6384.