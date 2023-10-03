Atwater police investigating after man and woman are shot and killed inside vehicle

Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot and killed inside a vehicle in Atwater.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of shooting in the 2500 block of Schaffer Road near Fortuna Avenue, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man and woman in a vehicle in a parking lot. Both the man and woman had been shot multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The department has initiated a homicide investigation, and we spent several hours on scene collecting evidence,” Salvador said.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin. Salvador said a motive for the shooting remains unknown and it is not believed to be gang-related. No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Dave Sarginson or Det. Robert Vargas.