Atwater police investigating late night homicide reported at Buhach Colony High parking lot

Update:

Atwater police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of the year and second within a week, after a man was shot and killed in a high school parking lot, according to authorities.

Officers responded at about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving a report of a shooting in the northwest parking lot of Buhach Colony High School, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. Arriving officers located the man lying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said officers located evidence of narcotics activity as a possible motive for the shooting. According to the release, officers are working to canvass the area in search of further evidence including possible video surveillance of the area a the time of the shooting.

Police said they are looking for a black sedan occupied by two males, leaving the area of the incident. The victim’s identity has been released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said there is no evidence that the homicide is connected to Buhach Colony High School other than it occurring at that location.

This is the second recorded homicide in the city within the past week. Authorities said 20-year-old Kevin Arias was shot and killed in Atwater on Sunday, June 26. Officers located Arias lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds near the intersection of Mitchell Avenue and Willow Street.

Police have requested help from the public as it works to gather information related to both homicide cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.

Original Story:

