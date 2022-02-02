Atwater police investigating woman’s shooting death, no suspects in custody

Atwater police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a woman was shot and killed Tuesday night.

Officers responded at about 11 p.m. to the 3000 block of Secretariat Drive, according to Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador.

Arriving officers located the woman inside a vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said officers located a secondary crime scene about a block away from where the victim was found. According to Salvador, police believe that is where the victim was injured.

“We found evidence of at least two gunshots,” said Salvador

Detectives and officers are in the preliminary phase of the investigation. “It’s our first of the year,” said Salvador. “It’s still really really early, we’re not releasing names until next of kin are notified.”

Authorities said detectives are working to follow up on leads as well as collecting any evidence and canvasing the area. Police said a motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.

Police said they would not release any information about possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.