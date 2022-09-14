Atwater police officers revive young child who almost drowned in swimming pool

Atwater police were able to revive a young child who nearly drowned at a swimming pool this week.

At about 3 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 3000 block of Sowell Street, according to an Atwater Police Department news release.

When the officers arrived on scene, they located a 2-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Live saving efforts were attempted on the child, who was ultimately revived before being transported to a local hospital by Riggs Ambulance Service.

Police said that even though the summer swimming season is coming to an end, it is important to teach children how to swim and for pool owners to practice pool safety. Police said it is important to make sure access to pools are controlled by physical barriers and alarms.

On a similar note, two officers were recently recognized at an Atwater City Council meeting after pulling a young child from a canal on Sept. 9, according to an Atwater Police Department Facebook post.

Police said Officers Lee and Salazar were flagged down by a father attempting to locate his child who ran away from a residence. Citizens contacted police and reported that a child was observed entering a canal in the area of Herman Street and Mitchell Avenue.

The officers responded to the location where they located the child in the water, unable to get out. The officers retrieved the child from the canal and he was safely returned to his father, police said.