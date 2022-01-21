Atwater police searching for missing youth. He may be heading toward Fresno

Atwater police a searching for a 14-year-old youth who went missing Thursday evening.

Around 6 p.m. Christopher Ambriz, who is described as having “high functioning autism,” left his residence on Shaffer Road, according to a police news release.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue hoodie, and is described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and 120 pounds.

Police said he could be heading towards Fresno.

Anyone who has seen Ambriz or has knowledge about his location can call Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6396.