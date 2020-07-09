ATWEC Technologies Begins Shipping Patented KV-4™ Systems

Completion of Pilot Programs Validates ATWT's Latest Product Launch

MEMPHIS, Tennessee, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK: ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, today announced the successful completion of its two recent pilot programs, validating the Company's new KV-4™ child reminder systems for use in all school transport vehicles.

The Company was able to implement its unique child safety pilots at Arrow Christian Academy in College Park, GA and Kids Child Care Center, in West Memphis, AR, where the new units were tested by day care drivers and other key personnel.

"I was extremely impressed with the sophistication and functionality of ATWT's new KV-4™ child reminder unit," said Arrow Christian's Director Tammy Woods. "ATWEC trained our drivers to use the system, and everyone loved how easy it is to operate. All of our parents will be thrilled to know that their children will be kept safe and secure while they're on the bus."

The Company has been working closely with its manufacturer to finalize upgrades to the new units, and the Board has authorized mass production of the KV-4™, now ready for market. This week, initial units have been shipped to customers in Texas and Florida, to be ready for the upcoming school year.

Alex Wiley, the Company's CEO, stated "We wanted to really test the units, and get validation from some of our best customers. The feedback has been tremendous, and we are now ramping up production, so we can deliver to our customers across the US – from schools in Georgia, to day cares in California, to Head Starts in Louisiana. We're primed for multiple installations, making every vehicle safer, in order to protect our greatest assets."

Shareholders and other investors can find the disclosure related to the Company's successful pilot programs, and new KV-4™ units, on the OTC Markets website, as well as the Company's website, www.atwec.com.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The company recently announced their new 'state-of-the-art' KV-4 platform which uses RFID technology and their new cloud-based system to easily track children on vehicles to and from home. The Company also recently announced its KV-X product which used ultra-violet rays to sanitize a bus or van from bacteria and pathogens. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com .

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

+1-901-690-2471

admin@atwec.com

