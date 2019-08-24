At AU$0.94, Is 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Worth Looking At Closely?

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL), which is in the consumer services business, and is based in Australia, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to A$1.08 at one point, and dropping to the lows of A$0.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether 3P Learning's current trading price of A$0.94 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at 3P Learning’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in 3P Learning?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.15x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 17.55x, which means if you buy 3P Learning today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe 3P Learning should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because 3P Learning’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from 3P Learning?

ASX:3PL Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. 3P Learning’s revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 3PL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 3PL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 3PL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 3PL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on 3P Learning.