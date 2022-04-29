At AU$1.25, Is Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$1.57 and falling to the lows of AU$1.25. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Infomedia's current trading price of AU$1.25 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Infomedia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Infomedia

Is Infomedia still cheap?

Infomedia is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 46.35x is currently well-above the industry average of 28.92x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Infomedia’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Infomedia generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Infomedia. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IFM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IFM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IFM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IFM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Infomedia, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Infomedia (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Infomedia, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Neuren Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:NEU) investors will be pleased with their splendid 222% return over the last three years

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a...

  • Frequent Policy U-Turns Threaten Indonesia's Economic Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even by the standards of a country notorious for frequent regulatory surprises, Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s policy gymnastics on palm oil have been extraordinary.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways

  • Australia's central bank enters political minefield as rate hike nears

    Australia's central bank is in a bind as it contemplates its first interest rate increase in more than a decade, with its decision set to antagonise one of the main political parties just as it faces a sweeping review of past policies. The Liberal-National government faces a close election fight against the Labor opposition on May 21, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has to decide whether to hike at its May 3 meeting or wait until early June.Analysts had assumed it would lift rates from emergency lows of 0.1% at its June 7 review, once it had seen more data on wages and the economy. So alarming was the surge that markets immediately brought forward the timing of the first hike to May, fully pricing a rise to 0.25%, and pricing in another 225 basis points of increases before the end of the year.

  • Chinese streaming service Bilibili debuts NFTs for foreign buyers

    Bilibili, a video streaming platform popular with China’s Generation Z, Thursday announced a batch of Ethereum-based non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for sale overseas. See related article: Resist the temptation on NFTs, Chinese state-backed developer says Fast facts Bilibili said the NFTs will be a series of auto-generated characters with different features such as faces, clothes, skin […]

  • Samsung Asset to list blockchain ETF in Hong Kong: report

    South Korean asset manager Samsung Asset Management is reportedly set to list a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), local media reported on Thursday. See related article: South Korea’s largest financial group mulls crypto ETFs Fast facts The ETF set to list in Hong Kong will have the identical structure […]

  • Here's How Airbus Will Beat Boeing

    Airbus (OTC: EADSY) deliveries plunged 35% between 2019 and 2020, just one year after the European plane maker had stolen Boeing's (NYSE: BA) crown as the world's biggest seller of airplanes. Boeing's deliveries fell by more than half, hurt by the twin disasters of both the pandemic and Boeing's 787 MAX fiasco. Now the good news is that, in 2021, both companies' delivery numbers recovered somewhat (and Boeing recovered more substantially than Airbus).

  • Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets

    Gold rose on Friday as worrying U.S. economic data rekindled some interest in the safe-haven metal, but was likely to log its biggest monthly drop since September on bets for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,899.00 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, but had lost about 2% so far this month. U.S. gold futures were up 0.6% at $1,902.10.

  • RBA to raise rates to 0.25% on Tuesday, to end year at 1.50%

    The Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Tuesday and join a long list of central banks now expected to tighten policy at a much faster pace than previously thought, a Reuters poll found. A surge in inflation to the fastest annual pace in two decades last quarter led economists to rethink the policies of the RBA. The median forecast in the April 27-29 Reuters poll of 32 economists showed the RBA would raise its official cash rate by 15 basis points to 0.25% from a record low 0.10% at its May 3 meeting.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Challenges Just Keep Piling Up

    When discussing The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) over the last few years, it is hard to find a bright spot in the sky. Every time the company stepped away from the trouble, a new issue would seemingly pop out of nowhere to drag them back in. At this point, a retest of the 2020 lows is not out of the question.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Teladoc implodes 48% after massive first-quarter loss, costing Cathie Wood's ARK more than $400 million

    Ark Invest bought about 100,000 shares of Teladoc across its various ETFs as recently as Tuesday, and more than 40,000 shares on Monday.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Rivian Killed Ford Earnings. Now It’s Crushing Amazon’s.

    Ford Motor and Amazon.com were early investors in Rivian Automotive They still own Rivian stock. The wild swings in that stock are creating crazy earnings results for both companies. Thursday evening, Amazon (ticker: AMZN) stock is down about 7% in after-hours trading after the cloud and e-commerce giant reported first quarter results.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • Warren Buffett’s investing prowess will go on forever after researchers cracked his investing code

    AQR Capital Management has devised an algorithm that breaks down the legendary investor's stock-picking decisions

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Today’s financial world presents investors with a challenging environment. But even though markets are tough to interpret right now, and volatility has increased as a result, a smart investor can still find stocks that are delivering the goods. Sometimes, quite literally. Two shipping company stocks have been showing high share price appreciation in recent months. These are sustained gains, that have far outpaced the S&P 500’s year-to-date performance. While we all know that past performance won

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.