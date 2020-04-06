At AU$1.85, Is Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Worth Looking At Closely?

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM), which is in the construction business, and is based in Australia, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Service Stream’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Service Stream worth?

Good news, investors! Service Stream is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.76, but it is currently trading at AU$1.85 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Service Stream’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Service Stream look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Service Stream’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since SSM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.