At AU$12.20, Is It Time To Put Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) On Your Watch List?

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Eagers Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Eagers Automotive?

According to my valuation model, Eagers Automotive seems to be fairly priced at around 7.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Eagers Automotive today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$13.14, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Eagers Automotive’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Eagers Automotive?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Eagers Automotive, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, APE appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on APE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on APE should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Eagers Automotive (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

